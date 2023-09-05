Frances Tiafoe (No. 10 ranking) will meet Ben Shelton (No. 47) in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday, September 5.

In this Quarterfinal matchup against Shelton (+200), Tiafoe is the favorite with -250 odds.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, September 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 71.4% chance to win.

Frances Tiafoe Ben Shelton -250 Odds to Win Match +200 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.3% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

Tiafoe is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 110-ranked Rinky Hijikata in Sunday's Round of 16.

Shelton won 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 against Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Through 57 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Tiafoe has played 26.0 games per match (36.1 in best-of-five matches) and won 53.0% of them.

Through 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, Tiafoe has played 25.5 games per match (39.7 in best-of-five matches) and won 52.7% of them.

Shelton has averaged 29.2 games per match (38.4 in best-of-five matches) in his 37 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.5% of the games.

Shelton has played 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 29.0 games per match (37.4 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 50.9% of games.

Tiafoe and Shelton have not matched up against each other since 2015.

