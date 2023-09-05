Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (.619 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-6) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .316 with 16 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 46 of 67 games this season (68.7%) Altuve has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (32.8%).
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has had an RBI in 22 games this year (32.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 58.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.4%.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.267
|AVG
|.357
|.382
|OBP
|.421
|.400
|SLG
|.636
|9
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|9
|13
|RBI
|23
|30/21
|K/BB
|23/16
|5
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 164 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 19, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
