Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (76-61) and Houston Astros (78-61) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on September 5.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (10-9) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (11-3).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rangers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (45%) in those contests.

Texas has a mark of 12-19 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.5 runs per game (758 total runs).

The Rangers have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule