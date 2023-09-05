Robbie Grossman vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .236 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks.
- Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (55 of 95), with at least two hits 14 times (14.7%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (8.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has driven home a run in 25 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 38 of 95 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.242
|AVG
|.231
|.316
|OBP
|.330
|.392
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|17
|46/19
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- Valdez (10-9) takes the mound for the Astros in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 167 2/3 innings pitched, with 164 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 10th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
