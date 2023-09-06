Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (76-62) against the Houston Astros (79-61) at Globe Life Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 6.
The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (12-5) for the Rangers and Justin Verlander (10-7) for the Astros.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and won each contest.
- When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.
- The Astros have been victorious in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has a mark of 6-6 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (717 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros have the sixth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 1
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Justin Verlander vs Carlos Rodón
|September 2
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|September 3
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Cristian Javier vs Michael King
|September 4
|@ Rangers
|W 13-6
|J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney
|September 5
|@ Rangers
|W 14-1
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 6
|@ Rangers
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer
|September 8
|Padres
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell
|September 9
|Padres
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
|September 10
|Padres
|-
|J.P. France vs Rich Hill
|September 11
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 12
|Athletics
|-
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
