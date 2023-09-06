When the Houston Astros (79-61) go head to head against the Texas Rangers (76-62) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, September 6 at 8:05 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.55 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - HOU (10-7, 3.34 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 91 times this season and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 41-27 record (winning 60.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those games.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 6-6 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Astros have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+130) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -210 - 1st

