Josh Smith vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .196 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- In 40.6% of his games this season (26 of 64), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.153
|AVG
|.233
|.282
|OBP
|.340
|.264
|SLG
|.384
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|5
|25/10
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
