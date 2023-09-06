Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (76-62) matching up with the Houston Astros (79-61) at 8:05 PM ET (on September 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Justin Verlander (10-7, 3.34 ERA).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 91 times this season and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.
- Texas has entered 68 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 41-27 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored 759 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 1
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Max Scherzer vs Joe Ryan
|September 2
|Twins
|L 9-7
|Jordan Montgomery vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 3
|Twins
|W 6-5
|Jon Gray vs Kenta Maeda
|September 4
|Astros
|L 13-6
|Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France
|September 5
|Astros
|L 14-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|September 6
|Astros
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Justin Verlander
|September 8
|Athletics
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Paul Blackburn
|September 9
|Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Muller
|September 10
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
