Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Astros have +100 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas games have gone over the run total four consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 9.1 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 59.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (54-37).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Texas has gone 48-34 (58.5%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Texas has played in 137 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-61-7).

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 ATS.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-28 33-34 31-22 45-39 52-46 24-15

