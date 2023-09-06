Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh-best in baseball with 194 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball, slugging .455.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.267).

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (759 total runs).

The Rangers are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.259).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

Scherzer is looking for his third straight quality start.

Scherzer will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

In six of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins L 9-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins W 6-5 Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros L 13-6 Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros L 14-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Kyle Muller 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home - Ken Waldichuk 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu

