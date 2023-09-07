Following a campaign in which he scored 56.6 fantasy points (35th among QBs), the Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Rush is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 60th quarterback off the board this summer (451st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Cooper Rush Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 56.64 13.38 - Overall Rank 218 487 451 Position Rank 35 60 60

Cooper Rush 2022 Stats

Rush passed for 1,051 yards (61.8 per game), completing 58% (94-for-162), with five TDs and three INTs last year.

In his best game last season -- Week 4 against the Washington Commanders -- Rush accumulated 17.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 15-of-27 (55.6%), 223 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

Cooper Rush 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 2.6 7-for-13 64 0 0 0 Week 2 Bengals 13.6 19-for-31 235 1 0 0 Week 3 @Giants 12.4 21-for-31 215 1 0 0 Week 4 Commanders 17.6 15-for-27 223 2 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 4.0 10-for-16 102 0 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 5.2 18-for-38 181 1 3 0 Week 11 @Vikings 1.2 4-for-5 31 0 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 0.0 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

