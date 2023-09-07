With an average draft position that ranks him 205th at his position (820th overall), Dennis Houston has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 1.6 fantasy points, which ranked him 183rd at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Dallas Cowboys WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Dennis Houston Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.60 15.33 - Overall Rank 514 456 720 Position Rank 194 169 205

Dennis Houston 2022 Stats

Houston accumulated 0.9 receiving yards on 0.4 targets per game last year.

Houston accumulated 1.6 fantasy points -- two receptions, 16 yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dennis Houston 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 1.6 5 2 16 0 Week 2 Bengals 0.0 1 0 0 0

