Tony Pollard 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Tony Pollard, who is currently one of the top running backs off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (ninth among RBs; 20th overall), put up 209.8 fantasy points last season, which ranked him seventh at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Dallas Cowboys RB.
Tony Pollard Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|209.80
|196.25
|-
|Overall Rank
|28
|37
|20
|Position Rank
|8
|9
|9
Tony Pollard 2022 Stats
- In the running game last year, Pollard was a force, scoring nine rushing TDs and picking up 59.2 yards per game. Pollard was also effective in the passing game, totaling 39 catches and three touchdowns over the course of the year.
- In his best game last season -- Week 8 versus the Chicago Bears -- Pollard accumulated 32.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 131 yards, 3 TDs.
- Pollard accumulated 0.8 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 6 yards -- in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, which ended up being his worst game of the season.
Tony Pollard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|2.2
|6
|8
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|15.8
|9
|43
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|10.5
|13
|105
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|0.8
|8
|6
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|14.6
|8
|86
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|5.2
|11
|44
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|10.9
|12
|83
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|32.7
|14
|131
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Packers
|18.8
|22
|115
|1
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|30.9
|15
|80
|0
|2
|Week 12
|Giants
|6.1
|18
|60
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|22.6
|12
|91
|2
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|18.2
|10
|42
|1
|1
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|10.6
|19
|75
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|8.0
|9
|19
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|1.9
|7
|19
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|8.9
|15
|77
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@49ers
|3.3
|6
|22
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
