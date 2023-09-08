Arianne Hartono will face Mai Hontama next in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Hartono's odds are +4000 to win this tournament at Utsubo Tennis Center.

Hartono at the 2023 WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 9-17

September 9-17 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Hartono's Next Match

Hartono is in the quarterfinals, where she will face Hontama on Friday, September 15 at 12:00 AM ET (after getting past Panna Udvardy 6-2, 6-0).

Hartono Stats

Hartono defeated No. 126-ranked Udvardy 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday to make the .

Hartono has not won any of her six tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 9-5.

Hartono is 9-3 on hard courts over the past year.

In her 14 matches over the past year, across all court types, Hartono has averaged 22.6 games.

In her 12 matches on hard courts over the past year, Hartono has played 22.1 games per match.

Hartono has won 39.7% of her return games and 63.7% of her service games over the past year.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hartono has won 67.3% of her games on serve and 40.4% on return.

