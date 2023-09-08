Astros vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 8
Friday's game between the Houston Astros (80-61) and San Diego Padres (66-75) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 8.
The probable starters are Hunter Brown (10-10) for the Astros and Blake Snell (12-9) for the Padres.
Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 96 times and won 54, or 56.2%, of those games.
- Houston has entered 60 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 36-24 in those contests.
- The Astros have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston has scored 729 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 2
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|September 3
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Cristian Javier vs Michael King
|September 4
|@ Rangers
|W 13-6
|J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney
|September 5
|@ Rangers
|W 14-1
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 6
|@ Rangers
|W 12-3
|Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer
|September 8
|Padres
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell
|September 9
|Padres
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
|September 10
|Padres
|-
|J.P. France vs Rich Hill
|September 11
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 12
|Athletics
|-
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
|September 13
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.