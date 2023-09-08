Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros head into the first of a three-game series against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in MLB action with 196 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Astros' .261 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (729 total, 5.2 per game).

The Astros rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.286).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (10-10) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 10-10 with a 4.60 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Brown is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the season.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season heading into this outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home - - 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn

