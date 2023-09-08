The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .277.

Duran has recorded a hit in 69 of 112 games this year (61.6%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.8%).

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had an RBI in 30 games this year (26.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 52 .298 AVG .256 .350 OBP .303 .521 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 58/15 K/BB 55/7 1 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings