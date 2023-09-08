The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .788 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .283.

Garver has picked up a hit in 43 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (21.2%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has had an RBI in 25 games this season (37.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .286 AVG .278 .371 OBP .381 .548 SLG .536 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 23 RBI 19 41/17 K/BB 24/15 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings