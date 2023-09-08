The Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to catch on a Friday MLB slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (76-65) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 24 HR, 86 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 24 HR, 86 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 24 HR, 67 RBI)

ARI Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -117 -103 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (85-56) face the Seattle Mariners (79-61)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.317 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.317 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.280 AVG, 27 HR, 93 RBI)

SEA Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -117 -102 8

The Cincinnati Reds (73-69) play the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 77 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 77 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.272 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

CIN Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -133 +113 10.5

The Detroit Tigers (64-76) host the Chicago White Sox (54-86)

The White Sox will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 27 HR, 77 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 27 HR, 77 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)

DET Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -130 +110 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (77-62) host the Miami Marlins (72-68)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.195 AVG, 41 HR, 90 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.195 AVG, 41 HR, 90 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 6 HR, 63 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -146 +124 9

The Washington Nationals (63-77) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.314 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)

LAD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -168 +143 9.5

The New York Yankees (70-70) play the Milwaukee Brewers (77-62)

The Brewers will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.275 AVG, 25 HR, 62 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.275 AVG, 25 HR, 62 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

NYY Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -125 +105 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (77-63) take on the Kansas City Royals (44-97)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 21 HR, 82 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 21 HR, 82 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.273 AVG, 28 HR, 85 RBI)

TOR Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -244 +199 9

The Boston Red Sox (72-68) face the Baltimore Orioles (88-51)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 67 RBI)

BAL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -124 +105 10

The Atlanta Braves (91-48) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75)

The Pirates will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 34 HR, 88 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 34 HR, 88 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -217 +178 9.5

The Texas Rangers (76-63) face the Oakland Athletics (43-97)

The Athletics will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 22 HR, 85 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 22 HR, 85 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.250 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI)

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -241 +196 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (73-67) take on the New York Mets (64-75)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 26 HR, 83 RBI)

NYM Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -114 -105 8.5

The Houston Astros (80-61) take on the San Diego Padres (66-75)

The Padres will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -132 +112 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (65-76) play the Cleveland Guardians (67-74)

The Guardians will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.271 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI)

CLE Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -136 +115 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (70-70) host the Colorado Rockies (51-88)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 21 HR, 51 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 21 HR, 51 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -199 +166 8.5

