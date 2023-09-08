Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (76-63) versus the Oakland Athletics (43-97) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on September 8.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (8-10) for the Rangers and Paul Blackburn (4-4) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have been favorites in 92 games this season and won 54 (58.7%) of those contests.

This season Texas has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 762 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule