Robbie Grossman and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on September 8 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .232 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.

In 56.7% of his 97 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has an RBI in 25 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 of 97 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 44 .234 AVG .231 .311 OBP .330 .380 SLG .391 15 XBH 16 4 HR 4 24 RBI 17 46/20 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings