On Friday, Yordan Alvarez (batting .410 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .290 with 17 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 56 walks.

Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

In 24.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this year (45.2%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 25 of those games (26.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (55.9%), including 11 multi-run games (11.8%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .269 AVG .310 .375 OBP .430 .449 SLG .684 16 XBH 27 7 HR 18 32 RBI 49 42/23 K/BB 34/33 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings