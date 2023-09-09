Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will meet Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are eighth-best in MLB action with 196 total home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .436.

The Astros' .260 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (731 total runs).

The Astros rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

The Astros average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.288).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-3) to make his 27th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 4.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Javier is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the year.

Javier is trying to collect his 21st start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 26 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres L 11-2 Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez - 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke

