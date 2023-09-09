Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Sean Newcomb on the mound, on September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb

Sean Newcomb TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .276 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

In 61.9% of his 113 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven in a run in 30 games this year (26.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (39.8%), including seven multi-run games (6.2%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 52 .297 AVG .256 .348 OBP .303 .516 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 60/15 K/BB 55/7 1 SB 7

