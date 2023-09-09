Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Sean Newcomb on the mound, on September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .276 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 61.9% of his 113 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has driven in a run in 30 games this year (26.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 45 games this year (39.8%), including seven multi-run games (6.2%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 52
.297 AVG .256
.348 OBP .303
.516 SLG .379
20 XBH 16
11 HR 3
27 RBI 18
60/15 K/BB 55/7
1 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 188 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Newcomb will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old left-hander has pitched out of the bullpen five times this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .080 against him this season. He has a 1.13 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his five appearances.
