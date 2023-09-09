When the Houston Cougars play the Rice Owls at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection system predicts the Cougars will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Houston vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (-8.5) Under (52.5) Houston 29, Rice 10

Houston Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cougars' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Cougars have covered the spread in every game this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 52.5 points, seven fewer than the average total in this season's Houston contests.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 27.0% chance of a victory for the Owls.

The Owls is 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

Rice is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

The Owls have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average total for Rice games this year is six more points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Cougars vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 17 14 17 14 -- -- Rice 10 37 -- -- 10 37

