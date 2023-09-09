Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Incarnate Word Cardinals and Northern Colorado Bears square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Cardinals. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Colorado Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-32.9) 67.4 Incarnate Word 50, Northern Colorado 17

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

No Cardinals one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Cardinals vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Colorado 11.0 31.0 -- -- 11.0 31.0 Incarnate Word 14.0 28.0 -- -- 14.0 28.0

