The Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) visit the Northern Colorado Bears (0-1) at Nottingham Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Northern Colorado is putting up 11 points per game on offense (88th in the FCS), and ranks 58th on defense with 31 points allowed per game. Incarnate Word is posting 14 points per contest on offense this season (72nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28 points per contest (54th-ranked) on defense.

See more information below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Nottingham Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Colorado Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Northern Colorado 308 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (112th) 423 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493 (89th) 63 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 84 (92nd) 245 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 106 (105th) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has thrown for 245 yards on 58.1% passing while recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Tre Siggers is his team's leading rusher with 12 carries for 39 yards, or 39 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Siggers has also chipped in with two catches for 19 yards.

Jarrell Wiley has piled up seven carries and totaled 11 yards.

Brandon Porter has totaled six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 94 (94 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.

Caleb Chapman has put together a 72-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Jaelin Campbell has racked up 42 reciving yards (42 ypg) this season.

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has thrown for 106 yards (106 ypg) to lead Northern Colorado, completing 56.2% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season.

David Afari has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 56 yards on the ground.

This season, Darius Stewart has carried the ball four times for 30 yards (30 per game).

Blake Haggerty's team-leading 30 yards as a receiver have come on five receptions (out of five targets).

Alec Pell has hauled in four receptions totaling 27 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Riles' two catches have yielded 27 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Northern Colorado or Incarnate Word gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.