On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .315 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

In 48 of 70 games this season (68.6%) Altuve has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (17.1%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has driven home a run in 23 games this season (32.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 40 games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .266 AVG .355 .378 OBP .420 .395 SLG .678 9 XBH 24 3 HR 12 13 RBI 26 31/21 K/BB 25/16 5 SB 8

Padres Pitching Rankings