The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Lamar Cardinals (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

UL Monroe is compiling 17.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 101st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 33rd, giving up 13.0 points per game. Lamar has been struggling offensively, ranking 19th-worst with 190.0 total yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, allowing 497.0 total yards per contest (102nd-ranked).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Lamar UL Monroe 190.0 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.0 (105th) 497.0 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.0 (45th) 71.0 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.0 (37th) 119.0 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.0 (130th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has thrown for 119 yards (119.0 ypg) to lead Lamar, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 21 yards (21.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Khalan Griffin's team-high 42 rushing yards have come on 12 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 20 receiving yards (20.0 per game) on three catches.

Andre Dennis has racked up 34 receiving yards on one catches to pace his team so far this season.

Vontravious Hall's two grabs (on two targets) have netted him 19 yards (19.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has recorded 70 yards (70.0 ypg) on 10-of-21 passing with zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 35 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Hunter Smith has 103 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Woullard has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 56 yards (56.0 per game).

Tyrone Howell has hauled in nine receptions for 67 yards (67.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Nyny Davis has put together a 24-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on five targets.

Dariyan Wiley has been the target of five passes and compiled one catch for 1 yards, an average of 1.0 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed UL Monroe or Lamar gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.