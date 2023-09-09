Mauricio Dubon -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on September 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .275 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 123rd and he is 107th in slugging.

Dubon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .318 with two homers.

In 72.1% of his 111 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has homered in eight games this season (7.2%), homering in 2.0% of his chances at the plate.

Dubon has had an RBI in 31 games this season (27.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.1%).

He has scored in 49.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 58 .253 AVG .292 .280 OBP .323 .342 SLG .453 12 XBH 23 2 HR 7 10 RBI 30 26/8 K/BB 35/8 1 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings