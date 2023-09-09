Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Based on our computer projection model, the Prairie View A&M Panthers will take down the Abilene Christian Wildcats when the two teams come together at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field on Saturday, September 9, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Prairie View A&M (-10.0)
|56.5
|Prairie View A&M 33, Abilene Christian 23
Panthers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Prairie View A&M
|37.0
|34.0
|--
|--
|37.0
|34.0
|Abilene Christian
|31.0
|11.0
|31.0
|11.0
|--
|--
