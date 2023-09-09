How to Watch the Rangers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take the field against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in MLB play with 197 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas is third in MLB, slugging .454.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.266).
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (765 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Rangers are third in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- Texas' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 1 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Eovaldi has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Eovaldi enters this matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|W 6-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|L 13-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|L 14-1
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|L 12-3
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
|9/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kyle Muller
|9/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Chris Bassitt
|9/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kevin Gausman
