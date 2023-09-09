The Houston Cougars (1-0) and the Rice Owls (0-1) square off at Rice Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On offense, Houston ranks 101st in the FBS with 17 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 41st in points allowed (417 points allowed per contest). Rice has been sputtering offensively, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 10 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 37 points per contest (107th-ranked).

Find out how to watch this game on NFL Network in the article below.

Rice vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. Houston Key Statistics

Rice Houston 176 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (98th) 458 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417 (87th) 27 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101 (103rd) 149 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233 (68th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 149 yards (149 yards per game) while completing 53.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has run for 23 yards on eight carries so far this year.

Tre'Shon Devones has taken one carries and totaled 6 yards.

Braylen Walker has hauled in 47 receiving yards on two catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Boden Groen has collected 28 receiving yards (28 yards per game) on four receptions.

Luke McCaffrey's seven targets have resulted in two receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 233 yards, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns this season. He's also run for 31 yards (31 ypg) on 13 carries.

The team's top rusher, Tony Mathis, has carried the ball eight times for 38 yards (38 per game).

Sam Brown has hauled in six catches for 106 yards (106 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Joseph Manjack IV has hauled in six receptions totaling 67 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Matthew Golden has compiled four catches for 36 yards, an average of 36 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

