The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Sean Newcomb and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb

Sean Newcomb TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .232 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.

Grossman has had a hit in 55 of 97 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (14.4%).

He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 97), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has driven in a run in 25 games this season (25.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 44 .234 AVG .231 .311 OBP .330 .380 SLG .391 15 XBH 16 4 HR 4 24 RBI 17 46/20 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings