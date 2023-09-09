The SMU Mustangs should come out on top in their game against the Oklahoma Sooners at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

SMU vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (+15.5) Under (69) SMU 37, Oklahoma 25

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mustangs based on the moneyline is 17.4%.

The Mustangs have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).

The Mustangs' one games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

The average total for SMU games this year is 2.5 fewer points than the point total of 69 for this outing.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Sooners have an implied win probability of 87.5%.

The Sooners have won once against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 15.5-point favorites or more, Oklahoma has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

One Sooners game (out of one) has hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 69 points, 11.5 more than the average point total for Oklahoma games this season.

Mustangs vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 73.0 0.0 73.0 0.0 -- -- SMU 38.0 14.0 38.0 14.0 -- --

