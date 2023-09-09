The Tarleton State Texans should come out on top in their game versus the North Alabama Lions at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Tarleton State vs. North Alabama Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tarleton State (-20.1) 66 Tarleton State 43, North Alabama 23

Texans vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tarleton State 52 34 -- -- 52 34 North Alabama 24 22 41 27 -- --

