Our computer model predicts the Miami Hurricanes will defeat the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, September 9 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL)? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (+3.5) Toss Up (51) Miami (FL) 27, Texas A&M 24

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aggies have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

The Aggies are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Aggies have had one game (out of one) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 51 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Texas A&M games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Hurricanes are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Miami (FL) games this year have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 6.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aggies vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 52 10 52 10 -- -- Miami (FL) 38 3 38 3 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.