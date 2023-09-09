The Texas State Bobcats (1-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1). The over/under is set at 67.5 for the outing.

UTSA is putting up 417 yards per game on offense this season (59th in the FBS), and is surrendering 334 yards per game (68th) on the other side of the ball. Texas State ranks 30th in the FBS with 42 points per game on offense, and it ranks 95th with 31 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Alamodome

TV Channel: ESPN+

UTSA vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -13.5 -115 -105 67.5 -110 -110 -500 +360

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Layne Hatcher passed for 2,654 yards (221.2 yards per game) while posting 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 61.9% completion percentage.

Lincoln Pare put up 760 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry) and five TDs.

Pare had 29 catches (2.4 per game) for 229 yards (19.1 per game) and one TD.

Last season Ashtyn Hawkins caught 55 balls on 73 targets for 582 yards and seven touchdowns.

Javen Banks was targeted 31 times leading to 19 receptions, 271 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

With 1.5 sacks to go with one TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions in 12 games, Sione Tupou was a significant contributor on defense.

On defense, Levi Bell amassed five sacks to go with 10 TFL and 45 tackles.

Tory Spears was on the field for 12 games and delivered one interception to go along with 58 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

The contributions of Jordan Revels, who was on the field for 12 games, included 4.5 sacks to go with four TFL and 44 tackles.

