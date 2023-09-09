The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0). The over/under is set at 54 points for the contest.

Alabama has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank ninth-best in scoring offense (56 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Texas is putting up 37 points per game (50th-ranked). It ranks 28th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (10 points given up per game).

Texas vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Alabama vs Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -7 -110 -110 54 -110 -110 -275 +225

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas Stats Leaders

Last season Bijan Robinson rushed for 1,578 yards (121.4 yards per carry) and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Robinson made a difference in the passing attack too, catching 19 balls on 30 targets for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

In 13 games, Xavier Worthy was targeted 111 times, leading to 60 catches, 760 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 13 games, Quinn Ewers put up 2,177 yards (167.5 yards per game) with 15 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 58.1% completion percentage.

Roschon Johnson accumulated 554 yards in the ground game (42.6 per game) with five touchdowns in 13 games.

Johnson contributed 14 catches on 22 targets for 128 yards and one touchdown as a receiver.

With two sacks to go with nine TFL, 110 tackles, and four interceptions in 13 games, Jaylan Ford was a key player on defense.

Jahdae Barron played in 13 games, delivering two interceptions to go along with 72 tackles, nine TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

DeMarvion Overshown helped on defense with 81 tackles, six TFL, and four sacks in 13 games.

A significant player on defense, Jerrin Thompson had one interception to go with 73 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

