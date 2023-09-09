If you are looking for information on the best bets in Sun Belt action in Week 2, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Texas State vs. UTSA matchup, and taking Texas State (+13.5) over UTSA on the spread. See more analysis on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 2 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Texas State +13.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners

Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas State by 18.0 points

Texas State by 18.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Appalachian State +19.5 vs. North Carolina

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Carolina Tar Heels

Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Favorite & Spread: North Carolina by 8.5 points

North Carolina by 8.5 points Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UAB +7.5 vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Georgia Southern Eagles

UAB Blazers at Georgia Southern Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 2.6 points

UAB by 2.6 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 2 Sun Belt Total Bets

Under 67.5 - Texas State vs. UTSA

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners

Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Total: 52.0 points

52.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 40.5 - James Madison vs. Virginia

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Virginia Cavaliers

James Madison Dukes at Virginia Cavaliers Projected Total: 48.3 points

48.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 43.5 - Marshall vs. East Carolina

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at East Carolina Pirates

Marshall Thundering Herd at East Carolina Pirates Projected Total: 49.6 points

49.6 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Week 2 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas State 1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 42.0 / 31.0 441.0 / 524.0 UL Monroe 1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 17.0 / 13.0 299.0 / 283.0 Marshall 1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 21.0 / 17.0 413.0 / 300.0 James Madison 1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 38.0 / 3.0 436.0 / 208.0 Georgia Southern 1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 34.0 / 0.0 473.0 / 212.0 Louisiana 1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 38.0 / 13.0 429.0 / 187.0 Appalachian State 1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 45.0 / 24.0 394.0 / 360.0 Southern Miss 1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 40.0 / 14.0 441.0 / 226.0 Troy 1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 48.0 / 30.0 540.0 / 240.0 Georgia State 1-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 42.0 / 35.0 424.0 / 520.0 Coastal Carolina 0-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 13.0 / 27.0 345.0 / 417.0 Old Dominion 0-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 17.0 / 36.0 295.0 / 368.0 South Alabama 0-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 17.0 / 37.0 265.0 / 436.0 Arkansas State 0-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 0.0 / 73.0 208.0 / 642.0

