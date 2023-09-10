Alex Bregman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres and Matt Waldron on September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 51 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
- Bregman will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 in his last outings.
- In 65.5% of his games this season (93 of 142), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (29.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 57 games this season (40.1%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 70 games this season (49.3%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|71
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.372
|OBP
|.365
|.421
|SLG
|.474
|19
|XBH
|32
|9
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|53
|34/39
|K/BB
|46/39
|4
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Padres will look to Waldron (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Monday when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
