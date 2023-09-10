Alex Bregman and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres and Matt Waldron on September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 51 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Bregman will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 in his last outings.

In 65.5% of his games this season (93 of 142), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (29.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 57 games this season (40.1%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 70 games this season (49.3%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 71 .272 AVG .271 .372 OBP .365 .421 SLG .474 19 XBH 32 9 HR 13 39 RBI 53 34/39 K/BB 46/39 4 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings