The Dallas Cowboys' (0-0) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, September 10 matchup with the New York Giants (0-0). The matchup begins at 8:20 PM at MetLife Stadium.

The Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs in the Divisional round a year ago after going 12-5. They put up 27.5 points per game (fourth in the league) while their defense conceded 20.1 (fifth).

In 2022, the Giants went 9-7-1 and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Divisional round. They gave up 21.8 points per game (to rank 17th in the NFL) while scoring 21.5 per game (15th).

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyron Smith OT Ankle Questionable Malik Hooker S Illness Questionable Donovan Wilson S Calf Doubtful Sam Williams DE Foot Questionable Jourdan Lewis CB Foot Full Participation In Practice Tyler Smith OL Hamstring Doubtful

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Gary Brightwell RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cam Brown LB Ankle Questionable Cordale Flott CB Hamstring Doubtful D.J. Davidson DL Knee Questionable Darren Waller TE Hamsting Questionable Lawrence Cager TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Doubtful Gervarrius Owens S Hamstring Doubtful

Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cowboys Season Insights (2022)

The Cowboys compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 12th, allowing 330.2 yards per contest.

Dallas made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as it ranked fourth-best in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (20.1 points allowed per game).

The Cowboys averaged 219.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (14th in the NFL), and they ranked eighth defensively with 200.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Dallas put up 135.2 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 22nd, surrendering 129.3 rushing yards per contest.

The Cowboys forced 33 total turnovers (first in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +10, the second-best in the league.

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-3.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-175), Giants (+145)

Cowboys (-175), Giants (+145) Total: 45.5 points

