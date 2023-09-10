The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith (.129 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .185 with six doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.5%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in eight games this year (11.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 18 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .134 AVG .233 .260 OBP .340 .232 SLG .384 4 XBH 7 2 HR 3 4 RBI 5 27/11 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings