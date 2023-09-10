Robbie Grossman vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Athletics Player Props
|Rangers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Athletics
|Rangers vs Athletics Odds
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 walks while hitting .232.
- In 56.1% of his games this season (55 of 98), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 39.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rangers Players vs the Athletics
- Click Here for Ezequiel Duran
- Click Here for Mitch Garver
- Click Here for Leody Taveras
- Click Here for Nate Lowe
- Click Here for Josh Smith
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|44
|.233
|AVG
|.231
|.321
|OBP
|.330
|.377
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|17
|47/23
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.59 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.46 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.