The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Matt Waldron TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .295 with 18 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 60 walks.

Alvarez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (24 of 95), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (46.3%), with two or more RBI in 26 of those games (27.4%).

In 56.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .281 AVG .310 .394 OBP .430 .480 SLG .684 18 XBH 27 8 HR 18 35 RBI 49 42/27 K/BB 34/33 0 SB 0

