Jose Altuve vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 109 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on September 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .312 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 50 of 72 games this year (69.4%) Altuve has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).
- In 18.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has driven home a run in 24 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 58.3% of his games this season (42 of 72), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (23.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.263
|AVG
|.355
|.373
|OBP
|.420
|.406
|SLG
|.678
|10
|XBH
|24
|4
|HR
|12
|16
|RBI
|26
|32/21
|K/BB
|25/16
|5
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Miller (0-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.09 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .173 to his opponents.
