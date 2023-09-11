Leody Taveras and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (113 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on September 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .268 with 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

In 79 of 125 games this season (63.2%) Taveras has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (27.2%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this year (31.2%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .278 AVG .258 .315 OBP .302 .448 SLG .399 22 XBH 22 8 HR 4 32 RBI 28 56/11 K/BB 50/16 8 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings