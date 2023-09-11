Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Monday at Rogers Centre against Chris Bassitt, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch will be at 7:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 200 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Texas is third in MLB with a .454 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 777.

The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (9-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Houston Astros, giving up nine earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Dunning has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Astros L 14-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros L 12-3 Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics L 6-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Sean Newcomb 9/10/2023 Athletics W 9-4 Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Bibee

