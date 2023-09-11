Yordan Alvarez vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.387 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .299 with 18 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 60 walks.
- Alvarez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .563 with three homers in his last games.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 71 of 96 games this year (74.0%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (25.0%).
- In 24 games this season, he has gone deep (25.0%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Alvarez has driven in a run in 45 games this year (46.9%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (27.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 56.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.287
|AVG
|.310
|.396
|OBP
|.430
|.483
|SLG
|.684
|18
|XBH
|27
|8
|HR
|18
|36
|RBI
|49
|42/27
|K/BB
|34/33
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.62).
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (191 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller (0-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.09 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .173 to his opponents.
