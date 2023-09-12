Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and projected starter JP Sears on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 198 total home runs.

Houston is seventh in MLB, slugging .435.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .260 batting average.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (750 total).

The Astros are fifth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest mark in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.289).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Verlander (11-7) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Verlander has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Verlander will aim to go five or more innings for his 17th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 23 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres L 11-2 Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres W 12-2 Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics L 4-0 Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Brady Singer 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means

